Interested in running in the municipal election?

Information sessions for members of the public about Penticton and regional district elections

Two information sessions are coming for members of the public interested in learning more about running as a candidate in the forthcoming 2018 municipal elections.

Those interested in running (which include seats on Penticton City Council, school board and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen) are encouraged to attend one of two upcoming candidate information nights, scheduled for 6 p.m., May 24 and June 13 at the Penticton City Hall council chambers.

Topics of interest covered during the event include: What these organizations do, roles and responsibilities, how to get ready, nominations, campaign financing, governance and future learning opportunities.

“We encourage everyone who is interested in gaining more information about serving as an elected official for one of these organizations to attend one of these two events,” said chief election officer for the City of Penticton, Laurie Darcus. “We hope to see you there.”