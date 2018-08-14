Interested in running for office this fall?

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) in partnership with the Village of Cumberland, Town of Comox and City of Courtenay, are hosting a free information session, Aug. 30, about becoming a candidate for office as a mayor, councillor or electoral area director in support of October’s local government elections.

The information session will cover a range of topics including decision making in local government, what to expect if elected, roles and responsibilities of elected officials, responsible conduct and other relevant topics for individuals interested in running for elected office. The session will be led by former Central Saanich mayor and councillor Allison Habkirk. Staff from the regional district and each municipality will be available at the session to provide information and answer questions.

The session runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Filberg Centre, Rotary Hall, 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay.

Local government elections are Oct. 20. The nomination period for candidates will open Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. Sept. 14. Candidate information guides and nomination forms are available from each respective local government office.

Voters in Courtenay will elect one mayor, six councillors and two school trustees. Comox voters will elect one mayor, six councillors and one school trustee. Voters in Cumberland will elect one mayor, four councillors and one school trustee.

The CVRD is responsible for conducting elections for electoral areas A (Baynes Sound – Denman/Hornby Islands), B (Lazo North) and C (Puntledge – Black Creek). It will also conduct voting for four Denman and Hornby Island Local Trust Area Trustees and for three School District No. 71 trustees, one in each of electoral areas A, B and C.