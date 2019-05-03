Interested in being a Trail Citizen on Patrol?

The City of Trail and the Trail RCMP are looking to its citizens to observe and report on suspicious activity taking place within city limits.
The Citizens on Patrol (COP) program is ready to accept volunteer applications as of May 1, with the goal of having the volunteer patrollers on the ground by mid-June.
“We are pleased to finally launch this much-needed program in our community,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “We have run similar programs in the past that have served us well, but it is now time to take Citizens on Patrol to a new level.”
Volunteers for the COP program can expect comprehensive application and training processes when applying for and securing a position.
“Volunteers for the COP program play a very important role in our community,” said Trail RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich. “Their main duty is to help deter criminal activity through observation and reporting without putting them in any danger.“
All COP information, including the volunteer application form, is available for download on the city’s website at www.trail.ca/COP. Hard copies are also available at the Trail RCMP office at 3601 Laburnum Drive.