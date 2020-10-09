INTERACTIVE: Monthly COVID-19 cases jump in Chilliwack, dip below 100 in Abbotsford

The number of COVID-19 cases detected in Abbotsford decreased in September compared to the previous month, but the city still had by far the most positive tests in the Fraser Valley last month.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Chilliwack jumped significantly, according to new figures released this week by the BC CDC.

After just four cases in Chilliwack had been confirmed in August, 28 residents tested positive for COVID-19 in September. Prior to last month, only 38 cases in total had been detected among Chilliwack residents.

It was a different story in Abbotsford, Langley and Mission. All three of those cities saw fewer cases in September than in August.

Ninety-four new cases were detected in Abbotsford. That was still the highest total in the region, but down from 107 the previous month. Since the start of the pandemic, Abbotsford has had more cases (655) than Langley(280), Chlliwack (66), Mission (185) and other Fraser Valley communities (15) combined.

Abbotsford has by far the most COVID-19 cases – and the highest per-capita rate of cases – of any medium-sized city outside of Metro Vancouver.

Although COVID-19 continues to circulate all around the province, the bulk of B.C.’s new cases the last two months have been detected in Metro Vancouver (Abbotsford is just outside of Metro Vancouver). Eighty-five per cent of the cases detected between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9 were among Metro Vancouver residents.

Health officials have warned people not to ease off on social distancing even in areas not hard hit by COVID-19, lest it lead to increased spread of the contagious virus.

