Interact Club of Golden gears up for spring events

The Interact Club of Golden hosts another bingo night at the Seniors' Centre on April 26. Photo Submitted

The Interact Club of Golden and the Early Act Club are gearing up for a busy spring season, bringing a handful of fun events for people of all ages.

Kicking the events off with their annual Easter Event, the Interact Club is inviting kids from newborns to age 12 to hunt for their own personalized Easter egg in the spray park if the weather is nice. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it will move indoors at the arena. Parents are asked to register their children in advance for the event by visiting the Interact Club of Golden BC Facebook page.

“We’ve done this for a lot of years now,” says Georhia Gale, Interact’s public relations.

There will be three times for the kids to search for their eggs. Kids up to age four will begin their hunt at 11:15 a.m., kids ages five to nine will search at 2 p.m., and ages nine to 12 will begin at 2:30 p.m. The annual event is hosted as a fun activity by the Interact Club and the Town of Golden.

“It brings a lot of people out, and it’s a fun event for the town,” Gale said. “We personalize the egg, then they have to go and find their own egg.”

The afternoon will also include fun activities like a lollipop toss, a surprise wall, facepainting, and more. There are also many treats and goodies kids will find along the way while they search for their eggs.

Next, the Interact Club will focus on the older generation, bringing back bingo night to the Seniors’ Centre on April 26 at 6 p.m.

The past two events have been such a huge success, the Interact Club is happy to host the evening once again. This night is reserved only for those 19 years of age and older, and will feature a concession with coffee, tea, and treats. There are many prizes to be won, and the club will provide the bingo dabbers. This event is provided as a fun activity for the community, and the Interact Club will accept donations for the concession. The money collected from the bingo games will go to the winner.

“It was a lot of fun,” says Interact’s Nora Koepf, who called out the numbers last year.

The Interact and EarlyAct Clubs will come together for EarlyAct’s first event since the group’s inauguration to bring Golden’s first Trashion Show to Lady Grey Elementary School. Students in Grades 4 to 7 from Lady Grey and Nicholson Elementary Schools are encouraged to create 3D art and costumes to show off at the Trashion Show on April 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Community leaders will be the judges of the event, and the community is invited to come out and watch as the students strut their stuff.

“This project is aimed toward environmental awareness,” Gale said, adding that it was inspired by the club’s trip to Ecuador last year.

While the students were visiting Ecuador and volunteering there, they got to experience a “trashion show,” and thought they would bring the idea to Golden’s community.

To find out more information on these three events, and see what else the Interact Club of Golden is up to, check out their Facebook page, Interact Club of Golden BC.