Inter-municipal licences set to go ahead in Harrison for 2020

Starting in January, businesses will be able to work in communities from Surrey to Hope

Construction contractors working in Harrison Hot Springs will officially be able to participate in the Inter-Municipal Business Licence program starting in January of next year.

Monday night (Sept. 9), council voted to approved the village’s new Inter-Municipal Business Licence bylaw, which allows construction and contracting businesses to work in communities from Surrey to Hope with one business licence.

The idea was first brought up in February of this year, as a way to make it easier for businesses working in the community, as well as provide more options for residents looking to access construction services.

Of the 118 businesses that have a resident business licence in Harrison, 10 may be eligible to participate in the Inter-Municipal Business Licence program. Of the 51 non-resident businesses, 27 may be eligible to participate.

Having an inter-municipal licence will costs businesses an extra $250 on top of the licence in their home community, but means the company can work in participating cities and towns without needing to get a business licence for each one.

Information about the Inter-Municipal Business Licence program will be sent out with the November licence renewal notices for businesses. The program will take effect in January.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com