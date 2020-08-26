Integrated Homicide Investigation Team asking help from public to solve murder that took place in February

Langley RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at parking lot of Langley Crossing Shopping Center

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help further its investigation into a fatal shooting in Langley.

On Feb. 7, 2020, at around 9:30 p.m., the Langley RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at the parking lot of the Langley Crossing Shopping Center at 6339 200 St.

Ravinder Singh Sandhu, 42-years-old, was found shot inside his vehicle by first responders.

He was transported to hospital where he remained in critical condition until just recently, when he died of his injuries.

IHIT has conduct of the investigation and is working closely with the Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses who have yet to come forward and requesting dash cam video from anyone who was travelling in and around the area, before and after the shooting.

Superintendent Murray Power, Officer-in-Charge of Langley Detachment, said it is unfortunate that a second brazen homicide has occurred here in Langley.

“The level of risk to the community is unacceptable and it is extremely concerning for me, as it must be for Langley residents, that this happened again outside a busy restaurant with young kids nearby,” he continued.

“Mr. Sandhu was known to police and his murder is believed to be a targeted incident. We share the community’s concern over this shooting in a public place that left one man dead and placed other lives at risk, says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. We also share the community’s fervor to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and call on anyone who can help us do so to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.solvecrime.ca

