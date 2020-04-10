Instructor-led, online courses offered through Kimberley Library

If you're looking for a little something to do from home to stave off boredom, how about taking a course?

Kimberley Public Library has acquired Gale courses from Gale, part of Cengage Learning. Through this unique program, Kimberley residents can access instructor-led, online courses through the Library website.

Gale Courses offer patrons access to hundreds of instructor-led online courses covering everything from health and wellness to creative writing, computer programming, GED test preparation and much more. Gale Courses are developed by expert instructors, many of whom are currently working at universities around the country, and have continuous enrollment dates.

Patrons can enroll at no cost. Courses run for six weeks, with two new lessons released weekly (for a total of 12), and new sessions beginning every month. The courses are entirely web-based with comprehensive lessons, quizzes, and assignments. A dedicated professional instructor coordinates every course by pacing learners, answering questions, giving feedback, and facilitating discussions.

Kimberley residents can enroll and participate in courses remotely from home computers, and from the library computers when they are once again open to the public. For more information about the catalog of courses offered or to enroll in a course, residents should visit the library website https://kimberley.bc.libraries.coop/.

During the covid-19 crisis, patrons can register for a card online if they don’t already have one. If you need your card renewed, just send an email with your current address, phone number, and library card number if you have it.

The Kimberley Public Library has many electronic resources for patrons. There are resources like Tumblebooks for kids learning at home, e-books, e-magazines, e-audio books, informative databases, and so much more. You can watch movies and short films through “IndiFlix”, or learn how to play an instrument through “Artistworks”. Check it out!

Any questions, please email director@kimberleylibrary.net.

