Installation of 4-way stop at high-traffic intersection in Parksville begins May 5

City says crews will work for two days at Despard and Moilliet

A map of the new layout at Despard Avenue and Moilliet Street in Parksville once the four-way stop installation is complete. City crews will begin work on May 5. (Submitted photo)

New traffic calming measures are being installed at a high-traffic intersection in Parksville.

According to a release issued on April 29, by Deb Tardiff, the manager of communications for the city, May 5 marks the first day city crews will work to install a four-way stop at the corner of Despard Avenue and Moilliet Street.

The work is expected to last two days and will be weather dependent. Traffic flow at this intersection will change for both vehicles and pedestrians, and signage will be installed at the intersection indicating the new traffic pattern.

The installation of a four-way stop was directed by Parksville city council through resolution approved on April 7, with pedestrian safety being a top priority. City staff will monitor the four-way stop over the next six months and provide a report to council in the fall. While the work is underway, traffic will be controlled in all directions for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Residents can expect interruptions to traffic flow and alternating single-lane usage.

The city asks for patience from the public, and that the instructions provided by the traffic control people must be obeyed.

