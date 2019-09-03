Inspector, with Lower Mainland roots, helping lead RCMP

Insp. Allison Good joined the Ridge Meadows RCMP as a member of the management team.

A new inspector has been added to the team of Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Insp. Allison Good joined the ranks at the local Mounties, joining a growing management team, explained Supt. Jennifer Hyland, officer in charge of the local detachment.

Joining the management team, she brings “a wealth of knowledge and a diverse background,” Hyland announced.

Good is a 21-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with experiences in smaller communities such as Alexis Creek and Kamloops, as well as larger detachments, such as Surrey, where she most recently was in charge of the emergency and operational planning and diversity and Indigenous policing units.

“As the cities we serve continue to grow, so do the resourcing needs of the RCMP,” Hyland said.

“We want to remain proactive in our approach to policing and so we are thrilled with the addition of Inspector Good to our leadership team.”

“Every community is unique and there is no one size fits all approach,” Good said.

“I’m originally from the Lower Mainland, and I live here. I’m looking forward to making an impact on the policing needs the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have.”