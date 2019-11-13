Inspections find 10 out of 14 residential care facilities in Chilliwack with violations

In the wake of a serious bed bug incident at a Chilliwack assisted living facility brought to light by employees, family members of seniors in care are coming forward with other complaints.

And public records examined by The Progress show of the 14 residential care facilities in Chilliwack, only four had no violations on last inspection.

• READ MORE: Corporate owners of Chilliwack-based seniors care facility respond to bed bug issue

At least every year, all residential care facilities in B.c. are subject to unscheduled inspections to assess compliance with the Community Care and Assisted Living Act,the Residential Care Regulations (RCR), and the relevant Director of Licensing Standards of Practice (DLSP), according to the website.

From staff training, to management oversight, to medication left out, and food being insufficiently nutritious, 10 out of 14 facilities in Chilliwack were found to have violated one or more policies and procedures in 2019.

For those looking to find a facility for a loved one, and who have concerns about the track records of residential care facilities, Fraser Health routinely publishes routine inspection reports on residential care facilities and child care facilities on a website.

As for The Cascades specifically, the last inspection was on Oct. 8, 2019 where issues were raised with staff training and unattended medication. Six out of eight employees did not have evidence of current performance appraisals, and all four nurse files examined found none had valid first aid, and the facility had not validated their registration with the college of nursing to ensure first aid had been renewed.

The inspector also found all three medication carts were left unlocked and unattended, and one had personal information of a resident in care viewable on the screen.

The facility was ordered that all employees comply with policies and procedures, that they have regular reviews, and at least on employee is available at all times who holds a valid first aid and CPR certificate.

A review of the recent reports of all 14 residential care facilities in Chilliwack found no violations at Bayshore Home, Chilliwack Lifestyles Willow Manor, Vanmar Place and Wilmada Place. The facility with by far the most issues at last inspection was Waverly Seniors Village.

The following is a list of all homes, the date of the most recent inspection, and what was found.

• Bayshore Home, June 6, 2019.

No violations were found during the inspection

• Bradley Centre, May 14, 2019.

Ten signatures missing for medications administered; only 10 per cent of those in care had a recreation/leisure plan; food items not labelled or dated in a refrigerator.

• Chadsey House, Oct. 2, 2019.

Water temperature in both bathrooms exceeded 49 C (a repeat contravention); four out of seven staff appraisals overdue; fire drills not conducted monthly; breakfast being offered on three out of seven days in one week examined contained only two food groups.

• Chilliwack Lifestyles Willow Manor, July 29, 2019

No violations were found during the inspection.

• Eden Care Centre, March 18, 2019

A medication cupboard with narcotics contained stacks of loose paper at risk of falling out; one missing staff performance review; one person in care found in bed with all side rails up yet no agreement of restraint on file; missing immunization records for four clients; numerous patients had not been weighed monthly as required.

• Heritage Village, March 12, 2019

Blister pack of pills found stored without name of medication; other missing medication documentation; safety checks not completed and missing dates and times on a dementia observation sheet; three out of four care plans reviewed had not been reviewed in over a year; three out of four immunization records not documented; records relating to a person in care stored in cupboards accessible to visitors.

• Pacifica House, March 1, 2019

Three water sources tested had temperatures above 49 C; two out of three persons in care records reviewed did not include compliance with immunization and tuberculosis control programs.

• Rosedale, Oct. 17, 2019

Missing signatures on medication documents; three records of persons in care did not contain consent to contact emergency services in the event of an accident or illness; two persons in care out of three checked had not been weighed in September.

• Topaz Place, Nov. 8, 2019

Review of chemical room found containers stored on the floor with residue on the floor; one out of three persons in care did not have records of tuberculosis screening or testing.

• Valleyhaven, Sept. 23, 2019

One person had personal items stored on floor of shower; one missing staff appraisal; one out of two restraint care plans had not been evaluated as per policy; some wounds of persons in care not taken care of propertly.

• Vanmar Place, March 8, 2019

No violations were found during the inspection.

• Waverly Seniors Village, Sept. 3, 2019 – [Too many observed violations to list.]

After five requests made by licensing about change of manager paperwork, still not done properly; review of facility self-monitoring found numerous issues, missing paperwork; peeling wallpaper in upstairs hallways; hazardous cabinets in hallways; tripping hazard by outside pond; three out of six staff did not have criminal record checks; all six employees checked did not have appraisals, two hired six years ago never had one done; short staff for care aides on nine out of 20 days reviewed; shortstaffed on four out of 26 days; four internal complaints not logged or responded to; three out of four persons in care did not have evidence of immunization and tuberculosis screening; unlabelled food in freezer; no planned activity program at the facility since July 2019 when the activity manager quit.

• Wilmada Place, May 28, 2019

No violations were found during the inspection.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.