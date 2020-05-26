Inquest into 2016 shooting death of Nanaimo man postponed due to pandemic

An inquest into the death of Craig Andrew Ford, shot by police in 2016, has been postponed because of COVID-19 containment measures. (News Bulletin file photo)

The B.C. Coroners Service has postponed an inquest into the 2016 death of a Nanaimo man who was shot by police.

The postponement of the inquest, that had been scheduled for July 27 at the Nanaimo Courthouse, is in response to the continuing provincial public health measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the coroners service issued Tuesday, May 26.

The decision to postpone the inquest follows the Supreme Court of British Columbia, which suspended regular operations in March to protect the health and safety of court users, and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While some court operations have resumed, as of May 13, the court announced that jury selection and jury trials have been cancelled until Sept. 7, the release noted.

Ford died in June 2016 when he was shot by police in north Nanaimo.

The B.C. Coroners Service will arrange to reschedule the inquest once all COVID-19 public health measures are no longer required.

