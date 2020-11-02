Input sought on renewable energy plan

Submitted by City of Rossland

The City of Rossland has released a draft plan to help the community transition to renewable energy by 2050. The plan proposes a list of actions around transportation, energy efficiency for buildings, and diversion of organic waste.

The draft plan is the product of a regional collaboration among Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland, Kaslo, Warfield, Silverton, New Denver, Slocan and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK). Each of the partners have committed to transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

“Each community has identified its own priorities to meet the goal. Rossland’s 100% Renewable Energy Plan is an ambitious effort to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. This will be a community effort so I am looking forward to hearing the everyone’s thoughts on the plan” says Mayor Kathy Moore.

The collaboration is seeking community input to prioritize potential actions. Community members can review the plan online, complete a survey, and attend one of a series of public meetings. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meetings will be virtual. Community members can attend over the internet and by telephone. Community members can also call to leave a comment on a dedicated phone line at (778) 760-3772. The collaborative plan has a dedicated website at www.westkootenayrenewableenergy.ca. The survey is open until November 20.

The nine local governments are working to finalize the draft West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan to build on the region’s clean energy achievements and work toward a carbon neutral future. The goal is to have any remaining energy use coming from renewable sources to create healthier and safer communities, stronger economies with better careers, and cleaner energy use locally. The program is being supported by West Kootenay Ecosociety.

The public meeting for Rossland will be held on November 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 pm. Register online at www.westkootenayrenewableenergy.ca/webinar.