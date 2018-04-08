Input sought for future of Swan Lake area

Residents of the BX-Swan Lake are urged to show more interest in their community. (Photo submitted)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is seeking public input for the future of the Swan Lake area.

The RDNO is in the process of developing a local area plan for the lands east of Swan Lake.

“The plan will address land use topics such as future growth areas, housing density (secondary suites and carriage homes), a possible community sewer system, water services, roads and recreational opportunities,” the District said in a release.

A public open house will be held at the Vernon Christian Secondary School April 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as an opportunity for the public to provide input on the future of the Swan Lake area and to help shape the direction of this land use plan.

Regional Directors Bob Fleming and Mike Macnabb, see this plan as a critical component in providing direction for the future servicing, growth and development of this area.

The District wants to hear from the public about:

What do you think about the potential to have a community sewer system in the area (i.e. getting rid of the need for septic tanks and holding tanks)

If sewer is provided, what do you think about the potential to allow secondary suites or carriage homes? What about duplexes or townhouses?

What types of commercial or industrial uses do you think are appropriate in the future?

What do you think about water supply and fire protection in the area?

What recreation opportunities would you like to see in the area?

A draft plan will be prepared by early June with additional opportunities for the public to provide input before plan adoption at the end of the summer.

