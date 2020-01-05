‘Innovative’ rooftop parking planned for South Surrey warehouse

Rooftop parking is planned for a Campbell Heights warehouse at 3733 192 St. (City of Surrey rendering)

A warehouse with rooftop parking for nearly 200 vehicles is to be built in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood.

Surrey council gave the thumbs-up to a development permit for the proposed structure, eyed for 6.2 hectares at 3733 192 St., last month.

According to a Dec. 16 planning report, the rooftop-parking component “is an innovative approach to use the available land in the most efficient manner possible.”

“Given the limited amount of employment lands available in Surrey and elsewhere in Metro Vancouver, staff are supportive of this approach,” the report states.

The proposal includes a total of 369 parking spaces, with 193 of those to be provided on the warehouse roof, and access to those spaces to be via a ramp from the 190 Street frontage.

Tenants of the 37,478 sq.m. building have yet to be determined, however, four are anticipated, the report notes, and the applicant has agreed to register a restrictive covenant to prohibit any use that requires a Metro Vancouver air-quality permit.

The building to its south – 19091 36 Ave. – houses the offices and manufacturing facility for Starline Windows.

The subject site was rezoned to comprehensive development (CD) from general agricultural (A-1) nearly 10 years ago.

Other aspects planned for the warehouse include 59 grade-level loading doors on its south side, with the loading area “fully screened” from public view by a precast-concrete panel; landscaping that includes 186 trees and a six-metre-wide buffer along 192 Street; and bioswales to treat stormwater run-off.