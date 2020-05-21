Innovative COVID-19 Programming at Kimberley Alternate School

Teachers across the province are finding new ways to connec with their students during this period of social isolation.

Teachers across the province are finding new ways to connec with their students during this period of social isolation.

The Kimberley Alternate School has developed a variety of strategies to connect with students while regular classes are suspended due to COVID-19.

One of the most successful strategies has been a cooking program developed by teacher Josh Quigley. Each week, KAS staff create a recipe and assignment for students to cook at home. Staff purchase the groceries, package them for up to 18 individual students, and deliver them to each home. Students create a meal for themselves and their family, making notes about what went well or what could be improved. They take pictures of the process and submit them to a student portal where they can compare their results with other students and answer several questions related to their learning. This program helps students develop life skills, contribute to their family during this time of isolation, and connect with peers on a common topic.

Another successful program that has been developed by Youth Care Worker Elicia Marie Brisby, is a Social Emotional Toolbox (SET) curriculum. Students access this curriculum through a student portal and can view PowerPoint presentations in preparation for virtual meetings. The first unit on “Success and Time Management” includes staff voiceovers, videos, interactive activities, and group discussions. Students can connect during weekly virtual meetings and receive credit for Career Life Education classes. The second unit on “Behavior and Resiliency” has a variety of exercises that students can complete independently and is based on Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe.

Both of these programs provide curricular credit while supporting the needs of students and families during this time of social isolation.

Kimberley Bulletin