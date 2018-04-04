Brad Miller, president and owner of AdvanTec Global Innovations speaks during a panel called Fostering a Climate for Innovation in an Emerging City at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Innovation forum attracts leaders in industry to Maple Ridge

The forum featured panel discussions with leaders from industry, post-secondary education, First Nations and government.

The City of Maple Ridge hosted an Innovation in Emerging Cities forum on Wednesday, April 4 at The ACT.

The forum was held to foster an innovative and creative culture for industry, government and education.

It featured keynote presentations from Steve Dotto on “How technology is changing everything” and Dr. Salvador Ferreras on what businesses need to do to prepare for “Industry 4.0”, in addition to panel discussions with leaders from industry, post-secondary education, First Nations and government.

The forum also included a trade show, as well as a code-a-thon, involving students tasked with development apps for the city’s new open government portal.

