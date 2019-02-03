Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc. expands

Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc. has officially acquired Lang Business Systems in Nelson, B.C.

Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc. is welcoming Lang customers into the Innov8 family as they expand their sales and service coverage into the West Kootenay region.

Headquartered in Kelowna, Innov8 is B.C.’s largest locally, independently owned and operated office equipment sales and service organization. They sell and support office technology solutions by Canon, Sharp, HP, Lexmark, Océ, Microsoft, Cisco, Sophos and more.

In the coming months, they will be investing additional resources into the Kootenay region as well as increasing product offerings and adding additional services, such as Managed IT Solutions.

