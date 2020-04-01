An inmate has died at Mission Institution. / File Photo

Inmate dies at Mission Institution

Richard Jackson was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder

  • Apr. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An inmate at Mission Institution has passed away.

A statement released by the institution says on March 28, 2020, “Richard Jackson, an inmate from Mission Institution died while in custody.”

At the time of his death, Jackson, 54, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, since October 28, 2004.

Next of kin have been notified of the death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Mission City Record

Previous story
School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar to remove fall break for 2020/2021
Next story
Thief nabs $600 worth of tools in break-and-enter at Saanich hardware store

Just Posted

Most Read