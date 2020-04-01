Inmate dies at Mission Institution

Richard Jackson was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder

An inmate has died at Mission Institution. / File Photo

An inmate at Mission Institution has passed away.

A statement released by the institution says on March 28, 2020, “Richard Jackson, an inmate from Mission Institution died while in custody.”

At the time of his death, Jackson, 54, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, since October 28, 2004.

Next of kin have been notified of the death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

No other information has been provided at this time.

