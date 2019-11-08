Inmate captured after Friday morning escape from Harrison Mills institution

Roger Sampson escaped the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village around 7:15 a.m.

The Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village, located near the Sts’ailes First Nation and Harrison Mills. (Google Maps)

Agassiz RCMP captured an inmate two hours after he escaped from the Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Village in Harrison Mills Friday (Nov. 8).

According to a release from the Correctional Service of Canada, Roger Sampson escaped the minimum security institution around 7:15 a.m. Friday. Agassiz RCMP were contacted, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police apprehended Sampson about two hours later, at 9:12 a.m.

The Correctional Service of Canada is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter