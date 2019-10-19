Injuries cause problems for midget Bulldogs

A difficult week at practice led to a rough game for the midget Cowichan Bulldogs last Sunday.

“We were missing a lot of guys at practice during the week, so we weren’t able to get a really good groove at practice,” head coach Tim Maertz commented.

The result was a 25-0 loss to the Victoria Spartans at Westhills Stadium, dropping the Bulldogs’ record to 1-6 on the season.

The Bulldogs lost players in some key positions to injuries and struggled to fill them.

“We were trying to get those positions filled by guys who haven’t played in those positions much,” Maertz explained. “And not being able to get everyone at practice to give them someone to play against hindered our performance.”

As the score would suggest, the Bulldogs struggled when they had the ball.

“The first half we didn’t do well on offence,” Maertz acknowledged. “We couldn’t move the ball well. The second half we got into the red zone a bit more often, but we couldn’t punch it into the end zone.”

The Bulldogs will visit the 1-5 Richmond Raiders this Sunday for their last regular-season game.

“It should be a good confidence booster, I’m hoping,” Maertz said.

The Bulldogs will have a bye the following week to heal and sort out a few last things, then a playoff game against either Victoria or Comox.