Injuries, 90-day licence suspension after Hwy 11 crash in Abbotsford

Two drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and one driver got a 90-day driver’s licence suspension after a crash at Highway 11 and Hazelwood Avenue in Abbotsford Wednesday night.

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the scene by the initial responders with the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service at 10:37 p.m.

A Toyota Camry sustained extensive damage to the front and rear of the vehicle, while a Ford Mustang took extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Police canvassed the area to seek witnesses, but nobody witnessed the crash. Bird said at least one of the vehicles was travelling northbound along Highway 11, but it was not immediately clear the direction of travel of the other vehicle.

She added that a witness came forward to say that they saw the cars driving about 20 minutes beforehand, and they were “exhibiting poor driving skills.”

When police arrived on scene, both drivers were already en route to hospital in ambulance. When police attended the hospital, they found that one driver appeared to smell of alcohol, and the driver failed a breathalyzer test, earning a 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (ABBYPD).

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.