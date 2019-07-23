Injured mountain biker rescued in Kelowna

Reports of an injured mountain biker on Crawford trails

Emergency crews are responding to a possible injured mountain biker in the Crawford trails area.

Crews were called to the Myra Bellevue Park about 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, after reports of someone in distress.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have been called in for support.

It’s unclear severity of the injuries of the victim.

Firefighters are responding with a gator to get to the area to extract the mountain biker from the scene.

More to come.

