Injured motorist airlifted to hospital after Highway 3 crash near Grand Forks

Volunteer firefighters freed the man from a car which rolled down an embankment

Grand Forks’ first responders rescued a man trapped in his car off Highway 3, near Grand Forks on Thursday morning, April 1. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A man injured in a Highway 3 car crash west of Grand Forks was airlifted from Boundary Hospital Thursday afternoon, April 1.

First responders were called to the scene near Son Ranch Road at around 10 a.m., where deputy fire chief Rich Piché said volunteer firefighters freed a man and two dogs trapped inside a black sedan. The man’s car appears to have left the highway travelling eastbound, hitting two large boulders on the way down a roadside embankment, Piché explained.

Firefighters got the man out of the vehicle by prying open the car’s rear passenger door and then carrying him to a waiting ambulance with the help of Grand Forks Mounties. The man appears to have suffered chest injuries after striking the steering wheel on impact, according to Piché.

The man was taken by ambulance to Boundary Hospital in Grand Forks and then airlifted to Kelowna Hospital.

The dogs, apparently uninjured, were picked up by responding animal control officers, Piché said.

