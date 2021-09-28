Injured hiker rescued near Slocan

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, Slocan RCMP rescued a woman in the Wilson Creek Falls area. File photo

by Staff Writer

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, Slocan RCMP rescued a woman in the Wilson Creek Falls area with a severely broken ankle caused by a fall from a very steep portion of the trail, according to an RCMP news release.

With the assistance of search and rescue (SAR) teams from Kaslo, Nakusp and Nelson, the injured woman was carried out to East Wilson Creek where an ambulance was waiting.

The transport was very slow due to the difficulty of the terrain and decreasing daylight.

“This is an excellent example of teamwork between SAR, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP, as well as a clear example of the importance of the SAR programs here in the West Kootenay,” the news release states.

