Injured hiker rescued from Fernie waterfall

Fernie Search and Rescue responds to report of injured hiker at Fairy Creek Falls

A Montreal woman has been rescued after falling and injuring herself at Fairy Creek Falls in Fernie.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to a report of an injured hiker at the waterfall.

According to a Facebook post by Fernie SAR, the woman slipped on the icy trail, pinning her arm underneath her as she fell.

SAR volunteers stabilized the injury and carried the woman out on a stretcher before she was handed over to BC Ambulance Service.

The woman was taken to the Elk Valley Hospital with a suspected broken humerus (the long bone in the upper arm).