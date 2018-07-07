Injured ATV rider rescued in Beaver Creek

A woman has been rescued in Beaver Creek following a quadding accident on Saturday, July 7.

Crews from the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and BC Ambulance were called out to the end of Bainbridge Road and the railroad tracks, close to the Log Train Trail, late Saturday morning for the rescue.

“A young lady injured her back and needed assistance…to get her out,” said Beaver Creek VFD Chief Charlie Starratt.

“She was on a quad. I don’t know if she fell off or hit a bump and landed hard but she hit her back so she couldn’t walk.”

The rescue took emergency personnel two-and-a-half hours, he added, due to the remoteness of the site.

This was the second rescue of a quadder in three days in Beaver Creek. Thursday evening, the same emergency crews were called out to a remote location at the end of Beaver Creek Road near Comox Main to rescue an older man who had been thrown from his quad.

“He was coming down the road and there was a decommissioned culvert, and he hit it really hard,” Starratt said. “He was thrown about 20 feet. It could have been much more serious.”

Both accidents were at least a kilometre into the bush, meaning paramedics, volunteer firefighters and volunteer search and rescue members were required to team up to bring the patients to safety. “Good teamwork with my guys and the rescue squad,” Starratt said.

The search and rescue squad has specialized stretchers designed to be used in the bush, he added. SAR members are also trained to bring immobilized patients out of the bush.

Starratt said it’s not unusual to have calls in the summer to help people in quadding accidents, although two in three days is. “We get several every year. People need to be careful,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter