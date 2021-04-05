Infrastructure upgrades closes Innes Ave to traffic

Innes Ave will be closed to vehicle traffic for the next three weeks, as infrastructure upgrades are completed for a large residential development in the neighbourhood.

Traffic will be closed on Innes Ave for the next few weeks as contractors install storm sewer services for a housing development. Trevor Crawley photo.

The infrastructure upgrades are a part of the Rockyview Place development by Broadstreet Properties, which is building four apartment complexes and a number of townhouses, with plans for occupancy by the summer.

Innes Ave must be closed, as Mackay Contracting will be completing some large excavations that will make the roadway impassable, according to the city.

There will be signage on nearby roads, and area residents will be able to use a temporary access route. A local transit route — Route 3 – Third Ave — will travel on a slightly different route during the closure, which will also affect scheduling.

