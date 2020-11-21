Info session this morning about new child care centre

City of Penticton holds info meeting this morning, Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the new child care centre.

An online information session takes place this morning about the proposed $2.9 million child care centre at Kiwanis Park.

The session takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. where staff will share more information about what the child care centre will look like and timelines.

The City has been looking at ways to address the child care shortage in Penticton.

The province recently awarded a $2.9 million grant to replace the aging Edmonton Avenue Centre building in Kiwanis Park, at the Safety Village.

READ MORE: New child care centre inches forward

The new facility will provide child care to 116 children and will be operated by OneSky Community Resources. Before this proposal proceeds, there are a number of activities that need to occur including consulting residents about the opportunity and the need to update the zoning of the park to reflect the child care use that occurs today.T

The in person open house that was to take place on Nov. 25 is cancelled due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

Participate in an online Information Session on Nov. 21 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Email getconnected@penticton.ca to get the link.

Penticton Western News