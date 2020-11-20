Infinitea sets stage for amateur women comedians

Offering the community a much-needed boost of morale, Fernie’s Infinitea T-Bar continued their farewell celebrations as five courageous women stood up to the microphone at an Amateur Women’s Comedy Night hosted earlier this week.

The event ticked off a bucket list item for owner, Stephanie Fleming, who was hoping to run a ladies amateur comedy night since she opened Infinitea eight years ago.

“I was so happy with how the event went, this has been something that myself and a couple of the other comedians have been talking about doing for years, and obviously with Infinitea closing up at the end of the month it was a case of now or never,” said Fleming, who graced the stage herself.

“Obviously stand up comedy is a pretty scary and daunting thing to do, but we all just wanted to push ourselves to do something and it was amazing how well everyone did.”

Besides providing hours of laughs, the event, which was MC’d by Michael Bull, encouraged local ladies to step outside of their comfort zone in a safe and welcoming environment.

“I wanted to give – just like we’ve always done with Infinitea – less polished performers the chance to feel comfortable and to do whatever it is they want to do,” said Fleming, who sought to defy the lack of female representation she noticed in other local comedy nights.

“I wanted to give the ladies a chance to have a comfortable space to realize their creative goal, and I also thought that having all ladies together would just level the playing field.”

While Infinitea continues to celebrate their last week with live music and a Farewell Festive Roast Dinner, as of Nov. 19, patrons are mandated to wear a mask when in the restaurant and must follow all other distancing guidelines.

“Myself and Infinitea were so overjoyed to be able to host an event like that and to bring so much joy to people – both people that performed and the people that were there – and we felt that we did it safely under the guidelines and we were still able to create joy amongst all this uncertainty and limitations,” added Fleming.

Infinitea food is also available to purchase wholesale until the end of the month.

Call 778-519-5258 or text 778-233-0258 for dine in and take out bookings, and visit Infinitea’s Facebook page to stay up to date with events and announcements.

