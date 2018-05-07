RCMP close south end of 176 Street on Thursday afternoon while incident under investigation. File photo

Infant passenger in serious condition after two-vehicle collision

The driver of one vehicle left the scene, but has since spoken to police

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An infant is in serious condition after a vehicle collision on Saturday (May 5), which saw several people taken to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

At 9:49 p.m., Quesnel RCMP attended a collision on Highway 97 at Balsam Avenue in Quesnel. Two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle had fled the scene before the arrival of RCMP.

The driver of the vehicle that left the scene has now spoken with police and the investigation is ongoing.

The police are asking anyone with information about the collision who has not already spoken to police to call the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at (250) 992-9211.

