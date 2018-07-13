Inexperience may have caused motorbike crash

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorbike and truck on Thursday in West Kelowna

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon has police questioning the rider’s experience.

The crash sent the rider to hospital with lower body injuries and the bike had to be towed from the scene due to extensive damage.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey witnesses at the scene claimed the motorcyclist entered into the south bound lanes of Old Okanagan Highway from Shamrock Road and was struck by the Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck.

The truck sustained little damage.

“Investigators continue to probe the crash, but police believe that lack of experience, on behalf of the motorcycle operator, may have been a contributing factor,” stated O’Donaghey.

Police are also investigating whether or not the motorcyclist disobeyed the posted traffic control device, namely a stop sign.

