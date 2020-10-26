Industrial business park being planned for lands around Mission’s Silver Creek

Re-zoning applications for two properties to go forward to public hearing on Nov. 2

The currently-vacant, 24-acre lot on the west side of Silver Creek. The District is hoping to turn this land into an industrial business park. Google Maps screenshot.

The lands around Mission’s Silver Creek are being planned for development into an industrial business park.

On Oct. 19, District of Mission staff recommended that two re-zoning applications – hoping to change a pair of land parcels on either side of Silver Creek from rural and agricultural to industrial-zoned land – go forward to public hearings.

District staff’s recommendation said the two development proposals align with council’s “strategic plan to be attractive to business investment and to diversify the tax base to reduce reliance on residential taxes.”

The first property, on the western edge of Silver Creek Industrial Park, is approximately 3.78 acres and would be sub-divided into two lots if the application is approved.

The second property is approximately 24 acres and currently vacant, having been recently removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve. It’s on the opposite side of Silver Creek and bordered by Lougheed Highway to the north.

If approved, the property would be re-zoned into a 7-lot subdivision to accommodate the development of an industrial business park.

“The tax base of Mission is too dependent on the residential sector and too large a percentage of the workforce travels outside Mission,” the staff report said.

Both developers have volunteered to contribute $2,815 per new lot to the District’s Community Amenity Fund.

The re-zoning applications are scheduled for a public hearing on Nov. 2, 2020.

RELATED: Massive new six-building complex planned for development in Mission

Mission City Record