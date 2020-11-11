Addison and Hope rock climbing at the indoor climbing wall at Lakeside Multiplex. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Indoor wall – a relief from the cold outside

A lot more kids are seen spending time at the indoor climbing wall these days, partly because the wall was not accessible for a good portion of Summer due to Covid, and partly because of the colder days outside. Addison and Hope had fun rock climbing on the indoor climbing wall at Lakeside Multiplex last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photos/Lakes District News)

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

