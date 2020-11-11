Indoor wall – a relief from the cold outside

A lot more kids are seen spending time at the indoor climbing wall these days, partly because the wall was not accessible for a good portion of Summer due to Covid, and partly because of the colder days outside. Addison and Hope had fun rock climbing on the indoor climbing wall at Lakeside Multiplex last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photos/Lakes District News)
