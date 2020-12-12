Indoor walking, public skating soon to return in Vernon

Walking at Kal Tire Place starts Monday; free public skating to take place over Christmas holidays

Indoor walking is back at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place after some COVID-19 adjustments, and Recreation Services says public skating is also in the cards this holiday season.

Indoor walking at the arena will resume Monday, Dec. 14. There will be a maximum of 30 people able to skate at one time. Those interested must register for their walk online, by phone or in person up to 48 hours in advance.

A staff member will be at the facility to check folks for symptoms of COVID-19, and to monitor for adherence to pandemic protocols at city of Vernon indoor facilities.

Public skating will also make a return in the coming days.

“Over Christmas we’re just keeping skating at Kal Tire Place North, but there’s quite a few sessions every day, so there’s lots of opportunities for people to come,” said Leah Walker, customer services manager at Recreation Services.

“Come January our regular public skating session will start, and depending on the day of the week or the time it will either be at Kal Tire Place arena or the Priest Valley arena,” Walker said.

Skaters will pay a small fee when regular public skating sessions restart in January, but Christmas skates will be free of charge.

“Hopefully people are sticking around for the holidays so we can give them something to do here,” Walker said.

To register for skating or walking at Kal Tire Place or other facilities, visit the City of Vernon’s parks and recreation webpage.

