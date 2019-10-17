Indoor farmers market

The indoor country market has started at the Houston Senior Centre. The market will happen every Thursday 2-7 p.m. , It is organized by local vendors. For more information stop by the market or find them on Facebook. (L-R) Izzie Esser and Calvin Glaim. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Oct. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The indoor country market has started at the Houston Senior Centre. The market will happen every Thursday 2-7 p.m. , It is organized by local vendors. For more information stop by the market or find them on Facebook. (L-R) Izzie Esser and Calvin Glaim. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: British couple vacationing detained after ‘accidentally’ crossing Langley-Lynden border

Just Posted

Most Read