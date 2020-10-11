Individual with confirmed case of COVID-19 at Mission school

There has been a confirmed case of an individual with COVID-19 at Hatzic Middle School.

In a letter to parents, from Fraser Health, dated Oct. 10, 2020, it states “The intent of this letter is to provide early notification of an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 at your child’s school and to advise you on next steps being taken by public health.”

It goes on to say that they are following up on this exposure according to school-based guidelines.

The letter states that receiving the notification “does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19” and there is “no direct exposure risk at this time.”

The individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 5, 2020. The letter does not say if it was a staff member, student or parent.

Contact tracing has begun and public health is investigating the situation.

Angus Wilson, superintendent of schools said Fraser Health first contacted the school district on Oct. 10 and immediate action was taken.

“All individuals in close contact with the case have been notified directly by Fraser Health. The school and district are working to support Fraser Health should any further contact tracing be required. We’d like to thank the HMS staff and communities for their support and co-operation with this issue.”

Wilson noted that the school is not cancelling classes at this time but may review procedures related to cleaning and other areas as a precautionary measure.

Mission City Record