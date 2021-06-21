Indigenous Peoples’ Day brings a virtual celebration of culture on June 21

There’s a Virtual Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration planned (June 21) with a Facebook Live event starting at 5 p.m.

Presented online by the new Indigenous Welcome Centre in Chilliwack, the event will feature Métis dancing, traditional Stólō songs and dancing, pow wow dancing and stories.

The two-hour event marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Facebook Live presentation.

It will begin with a welcome song, a prayer, and a few words from local dignitaries. They will honour Métis dance, fiddle, Inuit throat singing, spindle whorl and more.

At 7 p.m. everyone is invited to bang their drum.

“We would like to thank all of our sponsors in making this event happen,” said organizers, about: Stólō Service Agency, The City of Chilliwack, Ministry of Children and Family Development, Responsible and Problem Gambling Program, Chilliwack Metis Association, Xyolhemeylh, Dan Milo Society, GPSC (General Practice Services Committee) Chilliwack.

