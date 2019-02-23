Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

  • Feb. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Indigenous and environmental groups respond to the National Energy Board’s recommendation report on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

READ MORE: National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Previous story
From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS
Next story
Wilderness… just a step away

Just Posted

Most Read