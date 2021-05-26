The apartments at 342 Wale Rd. are almost ready for their first occupants. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Indigenous housing building in Colwood almost ready for occupancy

124 apartments for Indigenous families close to Galloping Goose, transit, shopping

  • May. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A new apartment building with 124 homes for Indigenous people is nearing completion.

The six-storey building was developed in partnership between Huu-ay-aht First Nations, the Aboriginal Land Trust Society, BC Housing and the City of Colwood.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations are part of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, and their traditional territory is in Barkley Sound near Bamfield and Port Alberni, though many of their members live across Vancouver Island.

The apartment units will provide affordable housing for Indigenous people, a core need in Victoria where nearly 2,000 Indigenous families live — the second highest urban Indigenous population in B.C.

The first tenants are expected to move in this spring. The building has 64 one-bedroom, 42 two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom and six accessible units.

