Independent school to open in the Comox Valley

A new school is opening in the Comox Valley.

Local educators and administrators who ran the Comox Valley Waldorf School for the last nine years are proud to introduce the Daily Wonder Home Learning Hub to the community.

“When schools closed in the spring, we could see that many families enjoyed and appreciated the quality time they were gaining through the home school experience,” a press release states. “We also recognized that, although the idea of homeschooling is desirable, the reality is that it can be a lot of work for the parents, and not always a great fit for the children.”

Daily Wonder curriculum gives parents permission to slow down and take a breath.

“We have taught this method of education for 20 years, educated our own children in it, and right now we are adjusting our content for the home school setting. We want to pass our knowledge, confidence and expertise on to the parents, so they can relax and trust that everything has been thought through.”

Daily Wonder understands that most children need to be actively doing, rather than passively receiving information. It offers a cutting edge curriculum that is hands-on, arts integrated and culturally diverse. It also utilizes myths and stories from around the world as subject matter throughout the years.

The school is geared to a new grassroots idea of pod learning, where a cluster of families join together to educate their children. It requires one to two hours for the daily morning lesson. The rest of the day allows the family to do activities and household chores.

Daily Wonder will be accessed by parents who become members. They will receive support, tutorials, inspiration, parent education, and step-by-step daily curriculum guides.

There will be a free zoom information session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

FMI: www.dailywonder.ca

For a sample of course content, contact Jennifer Ross at 250-465-1253 or admin@dailywonderhomelearning.com

Comox Valley Record