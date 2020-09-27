Independent presents Angel Flight East Kootenay with $8,000 donation

The donation was raised via fundraising barbecues.

Kevin’s Your Independent Grocer presented Angel Flight East Kootenay with an $8,000 cheque on Sept. 16. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

Kevin’s Your Independent Grocer presented Angel Flight East Kootenay with a $8,000 cheque on Sep. 16.

The funds were raised via two community barbecues hosted on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16, wherein Independent supplied organizers with hot dogs and sodas to be distributed to residents in exchange for donations.

A portion of the donated funds were also raised via Independent’s dollar round up on groceries program, where customers were encouraged to donate to Angel Flight East Kootenay when paying for groceries at the till.

Independent also put forth an additional monetary contribution to round the total up to $8,000.

The funds raised from the aforementioned initiatives will go towards providing free air transportation to residents of the East Kootenays in need of medical treatment at health centres in Kelowna.

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter