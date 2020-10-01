Independent candidate plans to run in Langley East

An independent candidate with strong views on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic plans to run for MLA in the Langley East riding.

“I’m just kind of unhappy with what’s happening in our province and our country,” said Tara Reeve, currently a stay at home mother of three.

She said the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of her main issues, alleging that the tests for the virus were flawed and saying that authorities were unnecessarily panicking the public.

She is also worried about the impact of the pandemic and shutdowns on small businesses.

Reeve said she has doubts about whether masks can help prevent the spread of the virus and says she does not wear one.

“It gives me anxiety,” Reeve said.

The British Columbia Centres for Disease Control (BCCDC) recommends wearing masks under some circumstances to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Wearing a mask should be combined with other important preventative measures such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing. Using only a mask is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says the BCCDC guidelines.

As of mid-week, Reeve was seeking the 75 signatures or oral nominations, which are required to be placed on the ballot as a candidate. Oral nominations are permitted this year for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of major political parties have help getting those signatures, but independents must do it on their own.

If Reeve can find 75 signatures by Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., her name will appear on the ballot on election day.

This is Reeve’s first run for public office.

