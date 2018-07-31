Indecent act at the 108 Mile Heritage Site

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 122 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Symptoms of liquor consumption

On July 27th, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle at a check stop near Forest Grove.

The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was used at the scene. The result was a “Warn.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “Warn.”

The Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services issued the driver a seven-day immediate roadside driving prohibition. A sober driver removed his vehicle.

Baton threats and theft

On July 27, 100 Mile RCMP were called to the Service B.C. Building in response to a male allegedly threatening employees with an expandable baton.

Upon arrival, police detained the male suspect and located two batons in a vehicle. The male was subsequently identified and determined to be under a number of conditions of which he was in breach. A small amount of methamphetamine was also seized. He was also in possession of a gas can which had been reported stolen the previous day.

The 28-year-old male from the Cache Creek area was remanded into custody on a number of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

He is to appear in Court in Williams Lake on Aug. 1.

Flipped Trailer

On July 27, 100 Mile RCMP were called to a report that a logging truck had flipped its trailer on Highway 24 just west of Interlakes Corner.

The driver of the logging truck had somehow lost control of the trailer and it had flipped into the westbound lane spilling the logs onto the highway and causing the closure of one lane. The logs were cleaned up by the operator and the trailer was towed from the scene.

The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Indecent acts

On July 25, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a male committing an indecent act at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. By the time, police were notified of this incident, the male had already left the area.

A description was provided of the male as being Caucasian approximately 50 years of age, around 5’8″ tall, having a husky build, bald head moustache, beard, neck tattoos and full tattoo sleeves on both arms.

If anyone has witnessed a person matching that description as being at the 108 Mile Heritage Site at approximately 9:15 a.m., they are asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP and quote file 2018- 2736.

The investigation into this matter is continuing.

Traffic Collision

On July 24, police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at the Canim-Hendrix Lake Road intersection. The driver of a Ford pickup towing a flat-deck trailer turned east onto Canim-Hendrix Lake Road from the south-bound lane and impacted a Dodge Caravan which was travelling north.

One occupant of the van had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

One lane of the highway was closed briefly until the scene was cleared.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Crime Stoppers

Sometime between July 19 and July 21, an Evinrude 4 HP outboard motor and two Ryobi 18 volt drills were stolen from a property on Davis Road in 108 Mile Ranch.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477).

You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.