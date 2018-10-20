Incumbent advantage holds in Municipal Election

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt (left) is joined by Cranbrook Councillors Wesly Graham (centre) and Mike Peabody on election night, Oct. 20, in Cranbrook. Graham and Peabody will be joining fellow incumbents Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton and Ron Popoff, and newly elected Wayne Price, on Cranbrook Council for the next four years. Barry Coulter photo

Those who voted in Cranbrook’s municipal election on Saturday by and large expressed their satisfaction with City Council of the previous four years.

All five incumbents who were seeking a second term were re-elected, according to unofficial results released Saturday evening, Oct. 20. Council will see one newcomer — retired Fire Chief Wayne Price, who will fill the Council seat vacated by retiring councillor Isaac Hockley.

In total, 4,012 ballots were cast in the 2018 Cranbrook municipal election.

Final results from Saturday are as follows:

• Mike Peabody – 2601

• Wayne Price – 2589

• Norma Blissett – 2280

• Ron Popoff – 2260

• Danielle Eaton – 2219

• Wesly Graham – 1772

• Jordan Fiorentino -1480

• Randy Tapp -1411

• Melodie Hull – 1374

• Curt Rasmussen – 838

“It was a hard race,” Wesly Graham told the Townsman after results were announced. “We worked hard to get out and meet the people and hear their concerns. Hopefully, they would put their faith in me again, and the public did, so I’m very grateful. There was a lot of pressure coming into it, but I feel good now.

“Looking ahead — we did some good groundwork in the last four years; we’ll be building on that, working with our infrastructure and housing, and I think we got a good team in place to move the city forward.”

Councillor Mike Peabody came out with the most votes of all those running. He had taken his seat just one year ago after winning a byelection to replace Tom Shypitka, who had been elected as MLA for Kootenay East.

“I’m happy with the campaign now,” Peabody said, reflecting on the past month. “Anyone who does this has mixed feelings going in — one day you think you have a great campaign, the next day you think the world is crashing, the next day it’s good again. I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s supported me.”

Mayor Lee Pratt, who ran unopposed this election, said he was looking forward to the next four years.

“I’m not surprised the incumbents all got re-elected. We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last four years, and I think the city realizes that we have to continue down that path.

I’m very happy with the results, and looking forward to the next four years.”

While the status quo is in place in Cranbrook, many were expecting a wilder election up in Kimberley, where a dozen candidates were seeking a council seat and three candidates were running for mayor.

However, the incumbent advantage held in Kimberley as well. Mayor Don McCormick will serve for another four years, and Council members will include incumbents Sandra Roberts, Darryl Oakley, Nigel Kitto and Kent Goodwin, with newcomers Kyle Dalum and Jason McBain gaining a seat.

It looks like cover turnout for Cranbrook’s municipal election has decreased from four years ago.

Last electoral cycle in 2014, only 5,786 ballots were cast out of 14,589 eligible registered voters, for a 39.6 per cent turnout. This year, voter turnout came in at just over 27.5 per cent.

Results will be officially validated next week at Cranbrook city hall.

Keep your eyes on cranbrooktownsman.com for more reflections on Cranbrook and B.C.’s municipal elections.