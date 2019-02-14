Increasing water rates, Lake Country OCP, to be discussed at council next week

A grant application to cover the cost of a flood assessment on Vernon Creek will also be discussed

Water rates

Water rates in the district may soon be going up as a water amendment rate bylaw will be brought to council next week.

During a previous meeting, council outlined a plan to increase water consumption charges for its residential, multi-family residential, commercial, and seasonal irrigation customers from $0.60 dollars per cubic metre to $0.77 per cubic metres, and increase agricultural water’s base rate from $100 to $120 per acre.

Staff are recommending that council adopt the bylaw during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

Official Community Plan

District staff is recommending that council gives second reading to the district’s new Official Community Plan before forwarding it to a public hearing.

The draft OCP looks from 2018 to 2038.

At a previous strategy sessions meeting, council discussed a number of items which have been reflected in the plan.

Regarding a sewer system to Oyama “there is no definitive timeline regarding this and it may be dependent on the availability of grant funding from higher levels of government. The draft plan reflects this direction,” a report which will be presented to council said.

Coun. Penny Gambell previously voiced concern over the cost of a sewer connection, and if there’s a need for it yet. She said densifying other core areas of the municipality should be the focus first.

Some roads have also been reclassified to reflect future growth, including Commonage Road, according to the draft OCP.

Vernon Creek flood risk assessment grant

District staff are recommending that council apply to UBCM for grant funding to conduct a flood assessment and mitigation plan for Vernon Creek.

“The Vernon Creek system has been subject to significant flow events in recent years and the current condition of the creek system is unclear. This assessment will allow us to better understand the system and determine what measures can implemented to militate against risk and adapt to climate change,” according to a report which will be outlined at the next council meeting.

The recommendation said the grant would cover 100 per cent of projects up to $150,000.

