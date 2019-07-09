Tuesday’s forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness in the morning with a high of 21 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Increasing cloudiness in Tuesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

  • Jul. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for increasing cloudiness in the morning with a high of 21 C. Overnight will see cloudy skies and periods of rain beginning in the evening and a low of 14 C.

Wednesday will see periods of rain with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.

Thursday will be clear with a high of 21 C and cloudy periods overnight with a low of 14 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 21 C. Cloudy periods will continue overnight with a low of 14 C.

