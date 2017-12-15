Increases in taxes, utilities lead to higher rents, businessman tells Creston Town Council

Local businessman and landlord Keith Goforth accused the Town of being unsupportive of business development.

Creston Town Council’s regular meeting on December 12 opened with a presentation from local businessman and landlord Keith Goforth, who accused the Town of being unsupportive of business development and asserted that subsidized housing has a negative impact on landlords.

Goforth promised to send a written copy of his concerns to Town Council and a further report is forthcoming.

In other Town Council news:

• Council received a report of the year’s activities in the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area, and an outline of what the CVWMA will do if the Town’s annual allotment of funds continues in 2018.

• The 2018 calendar of Council and Committee of the Whole meetings was approved, along with a list of Town Council duties as representatives to organizatons. The primary change sees Couns. Kevin Boehmer taking on the role of liaison with the airport society.

• The calendar of meetings and deadlines for the 2018 budget process was approved

• A letter of support is being sent to the BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Union of BC Municipalities regarding the prevention of the spread of quagga and zebra muscles.

• Council approved in principle an application for a requested change to Mulders Family Restaurant’s liquor license.

• Manager of Engineering Colin Farynowski said that a grant application to enhance the Town’s asset management program has been submitted and that confirmation should be received early in the new year.

• Farynowski presented a final report from the Southeast Drainage Basin Study.

• The Town will support a grant application by the Creston Rotary Club to construct a gravel walking trail on the southwest side of town.