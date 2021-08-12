Increased fire behaviour due to weather at Hunakwa Lake wildfire in Shuswap

Increase seen at south flank of fire, away from community of Seymour Arm

The Hunakwa Lake wildfire was 3,355 hectares on Aug. 12, 2021. (CSRD image)

Despite yesterday’s hot, dry conditions, the Hunakwa Lake wildfire remains at 3,355 hectares today (Aug. 12).

Increased fire behaviour was seen on the south flank of the fire, said the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), and with today’s hot and sunny weather that’s not expected to change.

The blaze is still considered out of control. Crews completed a hose lay on Aug. 10 that will help secure the north side of the fire closest to Seymour Arm. On Aug. 10, crews were mopping up and patrolling that area, BCWS said.

Work continues on the southwest corner of the fire where machine and hand-built fire guards are being constructed. The guards will be reinforced with water delivery hose systems, BCWS added.

The evacuation alert for the community of Seymour Arm is still in place.

Read more: Person found torching weeds prompts public reminder, warning from Salmon Arm fire chief

Read more: Evacuation order issued due to Momich Lake wildfire in North Shuswap

@roman_reportszachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Arm Observer