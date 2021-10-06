Incident on Burns Lake Band reserve

RCMP responded to a disturbance involving several people on the Burns Lake Band reserve on Sept. 26. (Eddie Huband/Lakes District News)

RCMP say they have forwarded information to Crown lawyers following an incident Sept. 26 on the Burns Lake Reserve in which several people were arrested and then later released.

“To date there have been no formal charges sworn. The matter will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Service for review. While there were arrests made, those individuals were released,” said RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

Police were called to the location after a woman said she was attacked by three men and suffered a punch to the throat.

“When I arrived there were two police cars and an ambulance present, she said that several men went crazy in the house, and she got punched in the face,” said a relative of the woman.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News